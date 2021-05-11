CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CEVA stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. CEVA has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $83.95.
In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.