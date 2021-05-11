CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. CEVA has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

