Head to Head Survey: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) vs. CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. NRG Energy pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares NRG Energy and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 43.90% 50.32% 6.93% CEMIG 7.60% 5.68% 1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.88 $4.44 billion $3.96 8.95 CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.60 $792.38 million N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CEMIG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NRG Energy and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $47.58, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. CEMIG has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 665.77%. Given CEMIG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NRG Energy beats CEMIG on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

