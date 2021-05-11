Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0001 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $2,329.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00061424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00066237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00107971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.00795512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,011.55 or 0.08997462 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

