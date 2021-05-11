ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) versus Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Financial Survey

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and Cantaloupe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.60 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -27.08

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cantaloupe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and Cantaloupe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU Techno-Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cantaloupe has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Cantaloupe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63%

Summary

Cantaloupe beats ITOCHU Techno-Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business. It offers information processing; information services-related to science and engineering; system maintenance and support services, including assembly, transfer, and installation of equipment, as well as 24-hour maintenance and systems operation services; and IT engineer training services. The company also provides IT infrastructure construction services; IT systems, infrastructure, business and applications, and data centers operation and management services; ERP-related software development and maintenance services; satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; cloud services; and application development services. In addition, it offers sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, and software and other peripheral devices, as well as provision of related consulting, deployment/building, and support services; and building facility operations management activities for computer centers. Further, the company is involved in the exportation of IT products; resale of hardware and software; planning, production, and maintenance of web content; planning and production of advertising media; and information gathering, research, and marketing activities. It serves telecommunication, finance, retail and distribution, public sectors and utilities, manufacturing, and information and communications industries, as well as educational and research institutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, seed vending management, loyalty program, two-tier pricing, and special promotion services, as well as planning, project management, deployment, seed implementation, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, amusement, air/vac, car wash, kiosk, and other. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

