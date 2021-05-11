Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

