Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:TDE)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

