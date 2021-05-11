Exelon Co. (EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 10th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

