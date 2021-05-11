Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

HTH opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

