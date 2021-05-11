Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Hilltop has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.
HTH opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
