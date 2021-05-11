$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

