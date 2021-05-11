Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend by 168.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE XEC opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

