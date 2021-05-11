GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
