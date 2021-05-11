FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FDM opened at GBX 989.95 ($12.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,038.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

