Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 17th

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CNKS stock opened at GBX 84.25 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Cenkos Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £47.77 million and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Boorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,406.85).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

