Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.77.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $1,744,150. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

