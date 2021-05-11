McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

