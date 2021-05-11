MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 625 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

