UBS Group Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.92 ($46.96).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.66 ($43.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

