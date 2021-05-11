Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Akoya BioSciences stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Akoya BioSciences has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

