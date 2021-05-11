MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $2,813,000.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFFT stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Separately, TheStreet raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.