Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MESA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $387.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.