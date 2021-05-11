Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 59,900 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.30% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

