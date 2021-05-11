Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Catalent posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock worth $7,473,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

