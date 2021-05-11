Dollar General’s (DG) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 116,195 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Dollar General by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

