Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $7.77 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $5,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

