Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,214 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sun Life Financial worth $100,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

