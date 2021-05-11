Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

