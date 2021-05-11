Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NVS opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

