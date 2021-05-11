Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.89 ($59.87).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at €46.55 ($54.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.91. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.