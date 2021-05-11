Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

