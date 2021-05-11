Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.