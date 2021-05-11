uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

QURE stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

