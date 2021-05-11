Intrua Financial LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.