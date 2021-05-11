Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

