Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).
NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.25.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.
