Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

