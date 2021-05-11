Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

