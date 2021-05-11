JustInvest LLC Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,515 shares of company stock worth $104,920,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $301.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -358.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

