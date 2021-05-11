Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.40 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $206.40 million and $9.22 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $911.55 or 0.01633507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

