FujiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $5.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,803.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.53 or 0.07240650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.02465795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00191188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.25 or 0.00790722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00619660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00510748 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,443,836,613 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.