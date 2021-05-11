Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

