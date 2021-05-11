Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.