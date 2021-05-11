Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 818 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $341.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.79 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

