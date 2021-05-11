CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

