IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

IQV stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.