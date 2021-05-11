New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 258,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.84 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

