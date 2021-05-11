CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,829.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,606 shares of company stock worth $6,802,880. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

