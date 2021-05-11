Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,318 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of EA opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

