CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

