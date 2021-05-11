Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

