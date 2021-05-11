Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

