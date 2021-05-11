CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 463,929 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

